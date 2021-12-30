Maryland Mom, 4 Children Missing: Police

A Maryland mom and her four children aged 5 to 12, are missing and officers are trying to find them, police said.
Cassie Marie Thomas, 42, and the children were reported missing Wednesday, police in Laurel, Maryland, said.
They may have been in North Carolina early Thursday, police said.
Thomas is believed to be driving in a silver 2021 Toyota Sienna minivan with the tag 3DK9792.
She could be with her kids: Caiden Krempel, 12; Colten Krempel, 10; Conor Krempel, 7; and Tegan Krempel, 5.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Laurel Police at 301-498-0092.