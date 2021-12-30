Maryland Mom, 4 Children Missing: Police

A Maryland mom and her four children aged 5 to 12, are missing and officers are trying to find them, police said.

Cassie Marie Thomas, 42, and the children were reported missing Wednesday, police in Laurel, Maryland, said.

They may have been in North Carolina early Thursday, police said.

MISSING PERSONS

If you have seen Ms. Thomas, possibly traveling with her children, we ask that you contact us immediately at 301-498-0092 or anonymous tips can be sent to LPDtips@laurel.md.us. She may have traveled into North Carolina. @cityoflaurel @LaurelPIO pic.twitter.com/NuGupW7yYP — Laurel Police (@LaurelPD) December 30, 2021

Thomas is believed to be driving in a silver 2021 Toyota Sienna minivan with the tag 3DK9792.

She could be with her kids: Caiden Krempel, 12; Colten Krempel, 10; Conor Krempel, 7; and Tegan Krempel, 5.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Laurel Police at 301-498-0092.