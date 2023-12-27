Maryland minimum wage to increase as Montgomery County executive seeks boost

People who work for minimum wage in Maryland are about to get more in their paychecks. The state minimum wage will rise from $13.25 to $15 per hour starting Jan. 1.

Montgomery County workers will be less affected because the county was ahead of the state in raising wages.

At Chicago Bakery in Wheaton, an employee named Isaac works hard every day and says it can be challenging to make ends meet. He’ll get a 50-cent hourly raise and said he’s looking forward to having a little more money for college and meeting his expenses.

Many Montgomery County workers already make more than the state minimum wage. Big businesses pay $16.70 per hour. Those who work for businesses that employ 10 or fewer people are the only ones making less -- $14.50 per hour – and will get the increase.

County Executive Marc Elrich said workers who get the raises will spend the money locally.

“This little bit of difference is not going to send them on vacations to Europe,” he said.

Elrich said he would like to see the wage go up even more, into the low $20s, and that he plans to make that proposal in 2024.

“What I really think that people realize is that if you really had a proper minimum wage, the amount of money we spend on social programs would significantly drop,” he said.

County Councilmember Will Jawando, who fought to increase wages, said, “It’s a lifeline for over 150,000 families in the state. Raising the minimum wage is about dignity, fairness and building an economy that works for everyone.”

Maryland is the sixth state in the country to enact a $15 minimum wage.

At the bakery, Isaac said it will be nice to make even more as he thinks about his future. He said he would start a savings account as he dreams of owning a home.