Maryland Man's Arrest Goes Viral on TikTok

Video of a Maryland man's arrest has been viewed more than 17 million times on TikTok since it was posted Friday.

The video shows Anne Arundel County police pulling Antoine Wedington, 23, out of a car.

Police pulled Wedington's girlfriend over for speeding at Shady Side Road and Deale Churchton Road in Shady Side.

Officers asked Wedington for his ID, but he refused to give it to them.

Police said they "obtained information regarding the identity of the passenger" during the traffic stop and found Wedington had two active arrest warrants

for failing to appear in court. Officers told Wedington about the warrants and asked him to get out of the car, but he repeatedly refused, police said.

Once police got him out of the car, Wedington was taken into custody. He was charged with resisting arrest and is being held without bond.

Police said Wedington was not injured in the arrest.