Maryland Man Wins Lottery Three Times — Using the Same Numbers

A Maryland man won his third $50,000 lottery prize in 11 months using the same numbers.

The 52-year-old truck driver, who wishes to remain anonymous, placed a $1 straight bet on the number 48548 for the Pick 5 drawing for April 13, according to lottery officials.

Less than a year earlier, he had used the same bet and numbers to won two separate $50,000 prizes in a May 2022 drawing, for a total of $100,000.

“It hit last year and it hit again,” he told Maryland Lottery officials, according to a news release from the lottery. "My wife said, 'Let’s play this number' and we keep winning with it."

The man, a resident of Waldorf, told lottery officials he plans to keep playing even after his three wins. He told lottery officials that he thinks that most winners stop playing after their lucky number is drawn, thinking their number wouldn't win again.

"I play the lottery all the time," he said in the lottery’s news release. "You never know. You can’t win if you are not in it."

The chance of winning just one $50,000 prize in the Maryland Lottery’s Pick 5 game is 1 in 100,000, according to the lottery.

The winner said he'll probably use the prize for a "much-needed vacation" with his wife, according to the release.

He bought his latest lucky ticket at Big Mouth Liquors at 2175 Crain Highway in Waldorf, resulting in a $500 bonus for the retailer.