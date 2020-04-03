Maryland Man Killed Estranged Wife, Her Teen Neighbor Then Self: Police

Authorities in Maryland say a man shot and killed his estranged wife and her teenage neighbor before taking his own life during a standoff with officers.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Heather Zujkowski and 18-year-old Noah Homayouni were fatally shot Thursday afternoon outside their homes in Mount Airy.

Police responded to a phone call for a shooting on Bennett Branch Road about 2:50 p.m. First, they found Homayouni laying injured in the yard of one home. They then found Heather Zujkowski at another home. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Homayouni was rushed to a site for medical evacuation by helicopter but was pronounced dead before the air transport, police said.

Witnesses identified 35-year-old Joseph Zujkowski as a suspect. A police officer contacted Joseph Zujkowski by phone. When officers arrived at the suspect's Gaitherburg, Maryland, home, Zujkowski fatally shot himself, police say.

Officials say Heather and Joseph Zujkowski were separated. A protective order against him had expired in January.

Heather lived in the Mt. Airy home with the couple's three children, aged between 5 and 12, police say. The kids were not hurt and relatives are taking care of them, according to police.

It's not clear why Joseph Zujkowski shot Homayouni, police say.