Maryland

Maryland Man Killed Estranged Wife, Her Teen Neighbor Then Self: Police

The couple, who shared three children, were estranged and living in separate homes at the time of the attack

By Sophia Barnes and Associated Press

police tape
Shuttersstock

File Photo of Police Tape.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Authorities in Maryland say a man shot and killed his estranged wife and her teenage neighbor before taking his own life during a standoff with officers.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Heather Zujkowski and 18-year-old Noah Homayouni were fatally shot Thursday afternoon outside their homes in Mount Airy.

Police responded to a phone call for a shooting on Bennett Branch Road about 2:50 p.m. First, they found Homayouni laying injured in the yard of one home. They then found Heather Zujkowski at another home. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Local

Maryland 2 hours ago

Maryland Governor to Expand Telehealth Options

homicide 11 hours ago

2-Year-Old Killed in Northeast DC

Homayouni was rushed to a site for medical evacuation by helicopter but was pronounced dead before the air transport, police said.

Witnesses identified 35-year-old Joseph Zujkowski as a suspect. A police officer contacted Joseph Zujkowski by phone. When officers arrived at the suspect's Gaitherburg, Maryland, home, Zujkowski fatally shot himself, police say.

Officials say Heather and Joseph Zujkowski were separated. A protective order against him had expired in January.

Heather lived in the Mt. Airy home with the couple's three children, aged between 5 and 12, police say. The kids were not hurt and relatives are taking care of them, according to police.

It's not clear why Joseph Zujkowski shot Homayouni, police say.

This article tagged under:

MarylandCrime and Courts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us