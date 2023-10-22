Maryland man in Israeli reserves killed in war

Israel-Hamas War

Omer Balva was "proudly serving in the Israeli Defense Forces," Rabbi Mitchel Malkus, the head of the Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School said

An Israeli American man who grew up in Rockville, Maryland, was killed near Lebanon on Friday while serving as a reservist in the Israel Defense Forces, according to the Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School (CESJDS).

Omer Balva was killed Friday evening by a missile attack along the Lebanon border, the Times of Israel reported. The CESJDS alumni group shared the news in an Instagram post on Saturday.

Rabbi Mitchel Malkus, the head of CESJDS said the school is saddened by the passing of Balva. 

“The entire Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School community, including alumni, students, faculty and staff, is completely devastated and heartbroken to learn of the killing of Omer Balva ’19, who was proudly serving in the Israeli Defense Forces having been recently called up for reserve duty,” Malkus said. “Omer was a beloved student who attended our school from age seven through to his high school graduation. He was an unabashed advocate for the State of Israel. He is a hero to the State of Israel, the Jewish people, and the school. We mourn his loss.”  

