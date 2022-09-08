Maryland

Maryland Man Charged With Threatening to Kill Member of Congress

Justin Kuchta, 39, of Annapolis, is charged with one count of interstate communication containing a threat to injure, a felony punishable by a maximum of five years in prison

By Associated Press

Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A Maryland man has been charged with making an online threat to kill a member of Congress from Texas, according to a court filing unsealed Wednesday.

Justin Kuchta, 39, of Annapolis, is charged with one count of interstate communication containing a threat to injure, a felony punishable by a maximum of five years in prison.

Kuchta was expected to make his initial court appearance Wednesday in Baltimore after surrendering to authorities earlier in the day.

“You have the right to your own opinions, but not the right to threaten a federal official’s life,” U.S. Attorney Erek Barron said in a statement.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A court filing does not name the member of Congress whom Kuchta is accused of threatening in a message that said the lawmaker “will be the first on the gallows.” A staff member from the member's district office in Texas reported the threat to police in July.

The Internet Protocol address used to send the message was registered to a private, high-speed network operated by the state of Maryland, according to a U.S. Capitol Police special agent's affidavit. When agents interviewed Kuchta at his Annapolis workplace, he admitted to sending the threatening message while he was working from home on his government-issued computer, the affidavit says.

The court filing does not identify Kuchta's government employer.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Leesburg 10 mins ago

Woman, 28, Charged With Killing Man in Leesburg Domestic Homicide: Sheriff

Virginia 50 mins ago

Virginia Lawmakers Again Fail to Fill Key Regulatory Job

David Fischer, an attorney for Kuchta, declined to comment.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MarylandCrime and Courts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us