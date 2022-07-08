Maryland Man Charged With Sister's Murder

A man stabbed and killed his 38-year-old sister Thursday at an apartment in Chillum, Maryland, police say.

Prince George's County officers found Nashanna Belnavis, of Hyattsville, suffering from trauma in the apartment in the 2000 block of Oglethorpe Street just before 5 p.m. She died at the scene.

Timothy Edwards, 34, was charged with first- and second-degree murder and faces assault charges, police said. He is being held in jail without bond.

Investigators said Edwards' alleged motive is unclear.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app.