Maryland

Maryland Man Charged With Sister's Murder

Prince George's County police say Timothy Edwards stabbed and killed his sister, Nashanna Belnavis

By Gina Cook

Getty Images

A man stabbed and killed his 38-year-old sister Thursday at an apartment in Chillum, Maryland, police say.

Prince George's County officers found Nashanna Belnavis, of Hyattsville, suffering from trauma in the apartment in the 2000 block of Oglethorpe Street just before 5 p.m. She died at the scene.

Timothy Edwards, 34, was charged with first- and second-degree murder and faces assault charges, police said. He is being held in jail without bond.

Investigators said Edwards' alleged motive is unclear.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

This article tagged under:

MarylandhomicidePrince George's County BureauStabbing
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us