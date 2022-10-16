Maryland Man Charged in Arlington Police Shooting

A Maryland man is facing several charges after getting into a shootout with Arlington police officers on Friday, authorities say.

The suspect is El-Amin Mutee, 44, of Waldorf, Maryland.

Police were called to Shirlington Road in a neighborhood off Glebe Road, close to Interstate 395 and the Army Navy Country Club at about 7:30 p.m. Friday. At the scene, officers encountered Mutee armed with a weapon, the Arlington County police said in a statement.

Officers said they asked him to drop his weapon, but he refused and raised his firearm. Police then shot at and injured him.

Mutee remains hospitalized for his injuries but is expected to recover.

He is being charged with brandishing and felon in possession of a firearm. Police said additional charges are pending.

No officers were injured.