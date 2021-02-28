GOOD NEWS

Maryland Man Celebrates 30th Birthday After Brain Injury

“This morning he was surprised when he woke up and found 40 birthday cards on our kitchen table waiting for him,” Patty MacCrory said.

By Derrick Ward

Sean MacCrory has been reaching milestones and surpassing them for most of his life.

Abused at the hands of a caregiver, shaken violently, he was left with brain injuries and lost the use of his right arm. So he learned to crawl without it.

Then, there was high school. MacCrory came into his own as a popular and gregarious student who was a senior class prom king before graduating.

“I’m a party animal, too!” MacCrory said. 

He also likes people -- the more the better.

“He’s a bundle of energy so he loves to go out,” Patty MacCrory, his mother, said.

The pandemic has put a limit on that. So on his 30th birthday, another one of those milestones, he had his family, the people he’s closest to, to keep him company. 

“In a typical year, we’re out every week looking at live music in the area and having a great time with neighbors and friends in the area, so Sean’s missing his people,” MacCrory’s mother said.

But they’re reaching across that requisite social distance.

MacCrory has been making the best of things this all year. He goes to Melwood and classes have been cancelled, so Sean helps with his father’s video conferences.

“All the folks that work with our company, they love talking to Sean. They look forward to it every day,” Dennis MacCrory said. “Actually they say hello to him before they say hello to me.”

If you would like to send MacCrory a birthday card, you can send it to:

Awards Plus
7932 Old Branch Ave
Clinton, MD 20735

