Maryland Man Attacked Health Care Workers, Carjacked Ambulance: Police

A Maryland man has been charged after allegedly attacking health care workers, stealing an ambulance and leading police on a chase from Rockville to near the Pentagon, police said.

Nicholas Albano, 31, of Hyattsville, was being transported in a private ambulance about 2:40 a.m. Friday when he attacked one of the workers, Montgomery County police said.

The ambulance driver tried to help his co-worker, then Albano jumped into the driver’s seat. Albano allegedly put one of the workers in a headlock and punched them repeatedly, police said.

The workers ran out of the ambulance and Albano took off, police said. He fled from the 14900 block of Broshchart Road — near Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center, police previously said.

Montgomery County police chased the ambulance. The pursuit went down Interstate 270, onto the Beltway and over the American Legion Bridge into Virginia, police said.

The ambulance was stopped on Route 110 near the Pentagon in Arlington — roughly 20 miles from the hospital.

Albano surrendered to Virginia State Police. As of Saturday, he was in the Arlington County Detention Center. He was set to be extradited to Montgomery County.

He's been charged with carjacking, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment in Montgomery County, in addition to charges in Virginia, Montgomery County police said.

Police are concerned about a rise in carjackings in Montgomery County and other parts of the D.C. area.

