Maryland Man Accused of Killing Girlfriend Caught in North Carolina

By Associated Press

A man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend at the couple's apartment in Maryland has been arrested in North Carolina.

Winston Hughes, 22, was taken into custody in Raleigh on Sunday, six days after officers were called to the couple’s apartment in Chillum, Maryland, regarding the shooting, the Prince George’s County Police Department said in a statement Monday.

When officers arrived at the home, they found the victim, Fatima Kamara, suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said their preliminary investigation shows Hughes shot Kamara during an argument. He has been charged with second-degree murder and is awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County.

It is not clear if Hughes had an attorney who could comment.

