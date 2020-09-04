Maryland Man Accused of Assaulting Liquor Store Manager Over Mask Requirement

A Montgomery County man was arrested Thursday after he was accused of attacking the assistant manager of a liquor store over COVID-19 mask requirements.

According to charging documents, the victim suffered serious injuries, including a broken jaw, missing teeth and bruised skull.

The incident on Aug. 29 allegedly started after a friend of the suspect was refused service for not wearing a mask.

Security camera video shows the altercation. A man can be seen walking to the counter and approaching an employee. At first the man is unable to reach the employee because of the plexiglass shield on the counter. He is then shown moving behind the counter and punching the victim repeatedly, until another worker is able to pull the man off.

It happened at the Montgomery County Liquor and Wine store at a shopping center in Potomac, Maryland, on River Road.

Police were able to identify the suspect because after the incident, the first man called the store to complain, and the store saw the caller ID.

Police have charged 31-year-old Donald Thomas-Gipson of Silver Spring with two counts of assault. He faces up to 25 years in prison if found guilty.

Thomas-Gipson was arrested Thursday. He made his first bond appearance Friday afternoon.