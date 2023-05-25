Maryland Mail Truck Crash Injures at Least 1; Mail Strewn in Roadway

At least one person was hurt in a mail truck crash that left mail strewn in the road in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Thursday, officials said and Chopper4 footage shows.

The mail truck and a minivan crashed at the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and Adelphi Road.

One person was injured after they may have been thrown from a vehicle, the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service said. A person in the minivan was trapped for a short time.

#BreakingNews in #Adelphi Maryland serious crash with injury involving a USPS Truck with lost load, New Hampshire Ave at Adelphi Rd, avoid area #mdtraffic @nbcwashington @charlienbc pic.twitter.com/KR7hEbYWtq — ʙʀᴀᴅ ꜰʀᴇɪᴛᴀꜱ (@Chopper4Brad) May 25, 2023

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Chopper4 footage shows firefighters working to pick up mail scattered in the area. The view from the helicopter shows damage to the front end of the minivan and the right side of the mail truck, where letter carriers generally sit. Information was not immediately released on whether a USPS employee was hurt.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

Several lanes of New Hampshire Avenue were blocked and later reopened.