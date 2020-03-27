Montgomery County

Maryland Liquor Store Closed After Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

By Willard West

An employee of a Montgomery County liquor store, who worked a shift as recently as Wednesday, tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from county officials.

The employee was sent home from Hampden Lane Liquor and Wine at 4920 Hampden Lane in Bethesda feeling ill Wednesday and tested positive Friday.

County health officials advise anyone who visited the store between Monday and Wednesday to monitor their temperature and watch for respiratory symptoms like shortness of breath. Other staff members were asked to voluntarily self-quarantine.

Montgomery County Alcohol Beverage Services has temporarily closed the store for a deep cleaning, which will take place Saturday. A reopening has not been announced.

Liquor stores were deemed essential retail and are allowed to remain open during the pandemic.

