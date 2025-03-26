Maryland lawmakers push bill to make traffic stops safer

Three times in the last four weeks, deadly crashes in Prince George's County have involved drivers fleeing traffic stops.

In each case, investigators say the drivers initially pulled over before taking off.

On Feb. 28 in Hyattsville, Esmeralda Montoya-Perez was killed while she waited for a bus on East West Highway in Chillum.

Seven days later on Addison Road South in Capitol Heights, three-year-old Zoey Harrison was killed while riding in the car with her mother.

And then last Friday on Martin Luther King Jr. Highway in Landover, Patrica Riddick was killed in a horrific crash while traveling through an intersection with her daughter.

So far, no one has been charged in any of the fatal crashes. State’s attorney Aisha Braveboy spoke about the crashes with reporters Monday.

“We know that these individuals did not intend to kill anyone, but when you are fleeing, when you are traveling at high rates of speed, it's unpredictable. What happens is unpredictable.”

Braveboy said her office will make a decision on charges after the police investigations are completed.

“The police get behind you, put those things that spin red and blue, says they are taking an action to stop you, you can stop,” said Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz.

If Sen. Charles Sydnor of Baltimore County is successful with Senate Bill 292, officers would be precluded from making traffic stops for some minor infractions.

He spoke about the bill during a January hearing in Annapolis.

“They include the obstruction of vehicle registration license plates in any manner, driving without functioning headlights, brake lights or tail lights, driving without a mirror, with obstructed or damaged mirrors,” Sydnor said.

Sydnor said the bill, if passed, would reduce the racial disparity in traffic stops as well as making it safer for officers.

However, the bill was immediately lampooned by the sheriff in Harford County, who made fun of it in a video posted to social media.

So far, according to the Maryland General Assembly’s website, the bill has been referred to committee.

The Maryland Attorney General’s office will investigate the pursuits that led to those three deadly crashes to make sure the officers involved followed department policies.

The state’s attorney will determine whether the drivers face any additional charges.

It is not yet known if any of the pursuits were started based on any of the “minor infractions” listed in Sydnor’s bill.