Maryland Lawmakers Convene for Last Day of Shortened Session

By Associated Press

Photo by Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post via Getty Images

ANNAPOLIS, MD – JANUARY 8: The Maryland State House is the oldest continuous legislative house dating to 1772 and houses the Maryland General Assembly. (Photo by Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Maryland lawmakers are convening for the last planned day of a shortened legislative session due to the coronavirus.

They are gathering Wednesday to finish work on priority legislation before adjourning.

Legislative leaders say they plan to reconvene in a special session in the last week of May.

The General Assembly will be wrapping up 19 days before the session's scheduled end on April 6.

The Senate is expected to take a final vote on the state's $48 billion budget for the next fiscal year.

On Tuesday night, the House gave final approval to a far-reaching education measure projected to cost billions of dollars over the next decade.

The education measure was a top priority in the General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats. It was the product of a state commission that spent three years working on recommendations in five major policy areas for K-12. They include expanding early childhood education like pre-K and increasing teacher salaries. The policy areas also include college and career readiness, aid for struggling schools and accountability in implementation.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MarylandMARYLAND GENERAL ASSEMBLYlawmakerslegislation
