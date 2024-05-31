Maryland law increasing penalties for exhibition driving goes into effect Saturday

A new Maryland law that aims to cut down on street racing and reckless driving takes effect on Saturday.

The law was passed after many neighborhoods in Maryland say they've seen and heard what they say is unsafe driving and gatherings to watch it.

The law will limit car meet-ups focused on drifting, squealing and smoking tires, like the one in District Heights in early May that led to the chaos and violence that killed 26-year-old John Phipps.

"These events became larger and larger, more frequent, spread out over multiple jurisdictions," said Maryland Del. Mary Lehman of District 21.

Lehman sponsored the legislation before it was signed into law by Gov. Wes Moore. Lehman says the bill was necessary due to the influx of in- and out-of-state drivers coming to Maryland to participate.

"There were no real consequences at all for exhibition driving. It wasn't even clearly defined in law," Lehman said. "Somebody was shot and killed at one of these events, and some people were saying, 'Oh, this was innocent activity. These were people out looking to just have fun.'"

Prince George's County police say Phipps was shot and killed during the District Heights car meet-up earlier in May.

Investigators announced on Thursday that a second suspected shooter was taken into custody.

Police say they are charging 21-year-old Caimon Harrell with first- and second-degree murder.

Investigators say video shows Harrell in red pants, opening fire into the crowd.

The new Maryland law, which goes into effect this weekend, defines exhibition driving as:

The operation of a vehicle while near a crowd or large gathering,

Excessive, abrupt acceleration or deceleration,

Skidding, burning or smoking tires.

"It's impossibly dangerous and costly to businesses and communities," said John Sang, chair of Safe Roads Maryland.

Sang supported the bill, and says the legislation provides accountability and tools for law enforcement.

"We thank Gov. Moore and the Maryland General Assembly for saying, enough is enough, and the state of Maryland is going to move from a 'before picture' to an 'after picture' idea of safety," Sang said.

Drivers caught in a street race or engaging in exhibition driving would be required to show up for court to face a judge.

Drivers who participate and injure another person could receive a possible one-year sentence, pay a $1,000 fine, and have their licenses suspended or revoked.