Maryland Kids Collect Items For Animal Shelters In Need

The financial struggle for families during this time is leading some local animal shelters to have an increase in dogs needing to be rescued.

This means shelters need more supplies and food to take care of this extra influx of dogs.

A group of kids living near Olney, Maryland, are taking initiative and collecting dog leashes and collars.

Cameron Goodwin, Ashlyn Lambrecht, Emerson Phillips, Mary Fran Papalia, Andrew Papalia and Joey Papalia are working with Knine Rescue to make it happen.

Together, the kids have put up more than 300 flyers and are spreading the word on social media.

“I think our common passion is one, definitely wanting to take some kind of action to help the community but mainly helping out rescue animals through our rescue organization,” Mary Fran said.

Knine Rescue is an organization helping shelters in the DMV area find homes for abandoned animals.

“There’s so many dogs that are being turned over especially at this stressful time, and so by giving collars and leashes they can at least take the dogs for walks and have something to identify them,” Andrew said.

In the last week, the group’s collected more than 100 collars and 58 leashes combined.

The group is also encouraging others to give back, drawing inspiration from ‘What’s your 50?’, a movement asking us to help our neighbors in increments of 50, whether that’s in items or time.

To donate, go to Knine Rescue. The organization also has foster opportunities during this time.