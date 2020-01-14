Maryland K-9 to Be Reassigned After Biting Handler’s Girlfriend Twice

A sheriff's office in Maryland says a K-9 who bit his handler's girlfriend on two separate occasions will be reassigned.
The handler says he no longer wants to work with the K-9 detail in Anne Arundel County, the Capital reported. The newspaper obtained an incident report through a records request. It says both bites happened while the K-9 and his handler were off duty.
The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment after the first biting incident. The severity of her injuries from the second incident weren't given.
The sheriff says the matter is still under investigation.
