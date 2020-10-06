teacher

Maryland High School Teacher Had ‘Explicit Images' on Screen in Class: Principal

By Gina Cook

Montgomery County Public Schools is investigating after a high school teacher had "explicit images and language" on a screen at the beginning of class.

The incident happened Friday during a 7th period class at Poolesville High School, according to a letter Principal Mark Carothers sent to parents.

Carothers said many students saw the inappropriate content and took photos or screenshots of the images, which were likely shared with other students who were not in the class.

The school system is investigating and Carothers said counselors were available to speak with students about the incident.

