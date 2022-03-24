Charles County Sheriff's Office

Maryland High School Coach Accused of Inappropriate Contact With 2 Students: Sheriff

By Matthew Stabley

A high school coach in Maryland is accused of having inappropriate relationships with two students, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

An administrator at Westlake High School observed an apparent inappropriate relationship between an instructional assistant, 27-year-old Daylin Roy Davis of Waldorf, and a student in early March, according to the sheriff’s office. Davis also coached freshman basketball and cross country at North Point High School.

Detectives found Davis had criminal contact with two students within the school on multiple occasions from September to March, the sheriff’s office said.

Davis was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of sexual solicitation of a minor, third-degree sex offense, fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault. He is being held without bond.

The investigation also uncovered inappropriate contact Davis allegedly had with a female juvenile in another state in 2017, according to the sheriff’s office.

