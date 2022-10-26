Maryland Grant Addresses Teacher Shortage With Tuition Program for School Aides, Staff

A new Maryland grant program that covers the costs for aides and support staff to attend college and become educators is helping some schools experiencing teacher shortages in the D.C. region.

Ruth Parker Eason School in Anne Arundel County teaches special education students from Pre-K to up to age 21.

Principal Amy Guerke said the teacher shortage felt across the nation is hitting her school especially hard.

"Post-COVID, we have seen a decrease of the hiring of teachers in the field of Special Ed and the retention of teachers.

So it has definitely had an impact on our school," Guerke said.

Allison Bachman, a para educator who's worked at the school since 2016, said she jumped at the opportunity

to help her school while advancing her career through Bowie State University's program.

"We could go to college full-time and get a degree fully paid for - tuition, books, all that good stuff, and, really, in my dream field: special education," Bachman said.

The Maryland State Board of Education's Maryland Leads grant allows public school support staff to earn degrees as certified special education and elementary public school teachers with participating state universities.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools was paired with Bowie State.

"A dream come true for all of us even at the university. When you look at Bowie State, that's what we are founded on - education," said Lynne Long, chair of teacher learning and professional development at Bowie State University.

The program requires the teachers to stay in their counties for three years after they're certified.

"It's amazing. It's amazing that I don't have to pay for anything. It's like a dream come true, honestly," said Devon Sanders, a longtime para professional at Ruth Parker Eason School.

Sanders, a mother of five, said the online classes and versatility of the program is allowing her to finally pursue her dream of becoming a teacher.

While more needs to be done to solve the teacher shortage, officials said the tuition program is helping to fill dozens of teacher vacancies in Anne Arundel County.

"We have 41 students in our Bowie State University cohort and those 41 teachers will be teachers of record in just two years," said Heidi Oliver-O'Gilvie, the executive director of professional growth and development for Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

As it stands, Bowie State University only has funding for the one cohort, but officials said they are looking into grants and other funding opportunities to try

and expand the program.