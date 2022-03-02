Maryland Governor, Lawmakers, Hold Vigil for Ukraine

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and state lawmakers gathered in front of the Capitol in Annapolis on Wednesday night to hold a vigil for Ukraine.

The dome of the historic Maryland State House was colored with blue and yellow lights, the colors of Ukraine's flag.

Today I stood shoulder to shoulder with members of the Ukrainian community during a special prayer service at St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church in Baltimore City. We continue to stand in solidarity with the brave, proud people of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/rilKJTIvBt — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) February 28, 2022

“Lighting the dome tonight shows how regardless of what side of the aisle we stand on individually, collectively we are unified under our core values of freedom and liberty," Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones said.

Hogan announced Monday that Maryland has dissolved a sister-state relationship with Russia's Leningrad region in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Maryland lawmakers are scheduled to hold a hearing on Thursday with the state's pension system to better understand the system's current investments, federal requirements and potential steps for divestment from Russia.