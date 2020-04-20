Maryland Governor Announces 500,000 Additional COVID-19 Tests From South Korea

Gov. Larry Hogan, along with Maryland First Lady Yumi Hogan, announced a newly arrived shipment of 500,000 coronavirus tests from a South Korean company.

Hogan said in a press conference Monday he and his team had been working on a confidential project known as Operation Enduring Friendship with South Korea since March 28. The goal was to secure the additional tests for the state from a company called LabGenomics.

Hogan said his wife was a large help in facilitating the deal with the company, as a Korean-American.

"Most importantly I want to thank Maryland's First Lady, my wife, Yumi. She truly is a champion of this Operation Enduring Freedom," Hogan said.

The tests were delivered at Baltimore/Washington International Airport this weekend on the first commercial flight to the airport from South Korea.

Hogan thanked many of the people involved in the plan, including the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Lee Soo Hyuk.

The total cost of all the tests is approximately $9 million, according to the governor. He also said that he didn't believe South Korea was negotiating with any other states.