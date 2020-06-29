Larry Hogan

Maryland Gov. Hogan Announces $210M for Remote Learning and Tutoring

Gov. Larry Hogan

Maryland will receive $210 million for remote learning and tutoring to help schools and students most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Larry Hogan and State Superintendent Karen Salmon made the announcement Monday.

The money is being allocated through federal coronavirus relief funding.

Local

Ralph Northam 6 mins ago

Virginia Moves a Step Closer to Harnessing Offshore Wind

Maryland 24 mins ago

Federal Appeals Court Upholds Maryland's Ban on Bump Stocks

So far, the governor's office says more than $255 million in federal aid has been set aside to help students affected by the impact of the virus on education.

The announcement includes $100 million to help local school systems have access to the most up-to-date devices and connectivity. Another $100 million will go toward implementing tutoring. The other $10 million will go toward rural broadband.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Larry HoganCoronavirus in MarylandCOVID-19 in Marylandremote learning
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us