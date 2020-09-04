Maryland Gov. Asks for Federal Disaster Declaration for 3 Counties

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan requested a major disaster declaration from the federal government on Thursday to help communities in three counties hit by Tropical Storm Isaias last month.

If granted, it would provide financial help to Calvert, Dorchester and St. Mary’s counties and state agencies for repairs to public infrastructure. It also would reimburse for measures taken to prepare for and respond to last month’s storm.

The governor is asking for 100% reimbursement of eligible response and recovery efforts, rather than the typical cost share, due to the economic conditions in Maryland as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Tropical Storm Isaias caused significant damage in much of Maryland, especially in Southern Maryland and on the Eastern Shore,” Hogan said in a statement. “Federal funding will help state and local agencies recover from the impacts of the storm. These funds are especially important because the COVID-19 pandemic has had drastic impacts to local and state budgets.”