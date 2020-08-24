Maryland GOP Congressional Candidate to Speak at RNC

A Maryland Republican congressional candidate is scheduled to be a speaker for this week’s Republican National Convention.

President Donald Trump’s campaign announced a list of speakers on Sunday that includes Kimberly Klacik.

She is scheduled to speak Monday on the first night of the convention.

Klacik is running against Maryland Rep. Kweisi Mfume in the state’s 7th Congressional District. The majority-minority district includes a significant portion of Baltimore, as well as the city’s suburbs. Mfume defeated Klacik in a special election in April to fill the seat left vacant by the death last year of Elijah Cummings.

Klacik is now a member of the Baltimore County Republican Central Committee. She is the founder of “Potential Me,” a nonprofit that assists women with workforce development.

Trump recently posted one of Klacik's ads on Twitter where she appears walking by vacant homes in Maryland's largest city and criticizes Democrats for the squalor.

Klacik gained attention last year after her social media posts showing trash in Baltimore prompted the president to tweet that the district is a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” where “no human being would want to live.”