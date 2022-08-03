Maryland Gets $22.9 Million Grant for Offshore Wind Training

Maryland is getting nearly $23 million in federal money for a new training program for the offshore wind industry, the U.S. Commerce Department announced Wednesday.

The Maryland Works for Wind project will partner leading employers and seven local unions to build a training model that meets the needs of employers and local communities.

Gov. Larry Hogan joined federal officials at Tradepoint Atlantic to announce the $22.9 million American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant to the state's labor department.

Maryland’s project is one of 32 chosen nationwide out of more than 500 applicants.

“This funding will ensure that Maryland employers and jobseekers stand ready to meet the demands of the flourishing offshore wind industry, which is expected to create more than 10,000 jobs in the State of Maryland and yield an economic impact of nearly $3 billion over the next 20 years in the Baltimore area and Central Maryland alone,” Hogan said.