MD bill would cover cosmetic, restorative care for domestic violence survivors

New legislation in the Maryland General Assembly aims to remove some financial barriers for domestic violence survivors.

Survivor Tamika Paige made it her life’s mission to ensure survivors have what they need.

“Servitude and service is just my superpower, and I’m willing to share my stories to draw anyone in there that needs a space held for them to let them know that they are not alone,” she said.

She believes Senate Bill 508 — the Healing Our Scars Act — can make a difference. The legislation would require private health insurance carriers and Medicaid to cover cosmetic, aesthetic and restorative care for domestic violence survivors.

“Imagine your worst mistake that you’ve ever made in your life and having to look in the mirror at it every single day, 20 years, 30 years later, you’re still looking at that mistake,” Paige said.

Prince George’s County Council member Krystal Oriadha also survived domestic violence.

“These services aren’t something that’s free, so what we’re saying is when we’re paying into something, it should completely serve us, and this is one of the services that should be available,” she said.

Prince George’s County has seen a 41% increase in peace and protective orders in the past 5 years, with thousands of protective orders being issued each month, according to Oriadha.

“Usually, those are domestic violence/intimate partner types of cases, and so we are seeing these cases,” she said.

The bill defines victims of domestic violence as anyone who has received deliberate to severe physical injury or is in fear of said injuries by a current or former spouse or cohabitant.

State Sen. Shaneka Henson, D-District 30, who sponsors the legislation, testified before the finance committee this week about the impact it could have on survivors.

“Our health insurance coverage plans there are determinations they make on what services they make to provide coverage for and one of those services that are often left out of that coverage is what we might deem cosmetic in nature,” she said.

“It’s an application that would help bring healing to many people who survived their domestic violence but are now looking forward with their life,” Henson said.

If passed, the bill would apply to all health policies and benefit plans.

