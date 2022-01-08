Maryland Firefighters Rescue Man Stuck in Chimney: ‘He Was Not Authorized to Be There'

A man stuck in a chimney in Montgomery County, Maryland, was rescued after two dozen firefighters responded, breaking through a wall and dismantling part of the chimney brick-by-brick to free him, officials said.

Police were called to a single-family home on Dameron Drive in Silver Spring about 6 a.m. Saturday, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said.

The man was not a resident of the home and was not authorized to be in the chimney, Piringer said.

Two dozen fire crews responded for the technical rescue. Ladders, floodlights, shovels and other equipment were seen in photos of the home. Some firefighters were filmed taking bricks out of the wall.

The man was removed from the chimney about 7:30 a.m. and taken to a trauma center for treatment of serious injuries. He is expected to survive, officials said.

Police escorted the ambulance to the hospital, Piringer said. Information about the man's identity or whether he could face any charges wasn't immediately available.

Photos show a big mess left in the home, including a large hole in the wall and debris piled around a fireplace. Another photo showed a pile of bricks and rubble outside, on top of snow.

