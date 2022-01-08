Maryland

Maryland Firefighters Rescue Man Stuck in Chimney: ‘He Was Not Authorized to Be There'

The man was not a resident of the home and was not authorized to be in the chimney, Montgomery County firefighters said

By Sophia Barnes

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man stuck in a chimney in Montgomery County, Maryland, was rescued after two dozen firefighters responded, breaking through a wall and dismantling part of the chimney brick-by-brick to free him, officials said.

Police were called to a single-family home on Dameron Drive in Silver Spring about 6 a.m. Saturday, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The man was not a resident of the home and was not authorized to be in the chimney, Piringer said.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue
Firefighters shared these photos of a technical rescue on Jan. 8, 2022.

Two dozen fire crews responded for the technical rescue. Ladders, floodlights, shovels and other equipment were seen in photos of the home. Some firefighters were filmed taking bricks out of the wall.

Local

The News4 Rundown 14 hours ago

Snowstorm Leaves Thousands Powerless; How to Get a Taco a Day: The News4 Rundown

Montgomery County 32 mins ago

A Dozen Displaced in Fire at Flower Branch Apartments in Maryland: Officials

The man was removed from the chimney about 7:30 a.m. and taken to a trauma center for treatment of serious injuries. He is expected to survive, officials said.

Police escorted the ambulance to the hospital, Piringer said. Information about the man's identity or whether he could face any charges wasn't immediately available.

Photos show a big mess left in the home, including a large hole in the wall and debris piled around a fireplace. Another photo showed a pile of bricks and rubble outside, on top of snow.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

MarylandMontgomery County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us