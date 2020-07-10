Maryland

Maryland Fines 4 Nursing Homes for Lack of Universal Testing

By Associated Press

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan
The state of Maryland has fined four nursing homes for failing to test all residents and staff for the coronavirus and.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that the testing requirement came from an order from Gov. Larry Hogan.

The Republican issued the order in April as the coronavirus spread. Health inspections in June led to the fines.

A $10,000 fine was levied against Vita Adelphi Nursing and Rehab in Prince George’s County as well as the Nursing and Rehab Center at Stadium Place in Baltimore.

Potomac Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Montgomery County as well as Glen Burnie Health and Rehabilitation Center in Baltimore each received a fine of $4,000.

The details of the alleged noncompliance were no immediately released. The reason for the different fine amounts were also not clear.

