Maryland Father Shot to Death While Riding Scooter Home From Work

A man was shot several times while riding his scooter home from work in Landover, Maryland, Wednesday, leaving his family shocked and fearful in the wake of his homicide.

“I feel numb; I feel, I feel helpless,” said Idowu Ojo’s brother, who wanted to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation. “I just want to rewind time.”

Ojo, a 35-year-old father, worked at a food service company.

“My brother works hard,” Ojo’s brother said. “My brother, we don’t live any sort of risky life, you know. Straight forward.”

A Prince Georges County police officer found Ojo’s body in the street in the 3300 block of 75th Avenue after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

“That male was found to be suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body, and he was pronounced dead on scene,” said Thomas Lester of Prince George’s County police.

Police are trying to determine a suspect and motive.

“No enemies,” Ojo’s brother said. “My brother doesn’t have friends. He doesn’t have friends. So, I don’t possibly know who would have a motive to want to do that. Like, it doesn’t make sense.”

Detectives want anyone with information about this shooting to call Prince George’s County police at 301-516-2512. To remain anonymous, call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app. Refer to case 21-0027032.

“My brother deserves justice, and they need to pay for it.”