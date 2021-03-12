Maryland

Maryland Extends State Tax Deadline to July 15

The extension applies to individual, pass-through, fiduciary and corporate income tax returns

By Associated Press

Maryland is extending the state's income tax deadline by three months to July 15.

Comptroller Peter Franchot made the announcement Thursday.

No interest or penalties will be assessed if returns are filed and taxes owed are paid by the new deadline.

The extension applies to individual, pass-through, fiduciary and corporate income tax returns.

The comptroller says the extension is due to legislation at the state and federal levels that impact 2020 tax filings and provide economic relief for taxpayers harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Maryland, passage of the RELIEF Act in February required extensive revisions to previously released forms and software programs used by tax filers and tax software vendors.

At the federal level, the passage of a third stimulus package this week necessitates more changes to federal and state forms even as the traditional April 15 tax filing deadline approaches.

