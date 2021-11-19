Maryland Expands Booster Shot Eligibility to All Adults

Maryland expanded eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots to all adults on Friday, hours before the federal government fully authorized them.

People 18 and older who completed a primary series of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago are eligible for a booster. Individuals who received a primary series of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago continue to be eligible for a booster dose.

“As the holiday season approaches, with more travel and more gatherings, we are encouraging all Marylanders to get a booster shot and maintain their immunity," Gov. Larry Hogan said in a news release. "The state has a robust network of vaccination providers, and we continue to have both the supply and the capacity to provide a booster shot to anyone who needs one.”

Maryland reports that the state has administered nearly 803,000 booster shots. Nearly half of the state’s eligible seniors have received a booster shot.

Several other states also have expanded eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots to all adults before the federal government. Utah and Massachusetts opened eligibility on Thursday. California, New Mexico, Arkansas, West Virginia and Colorado expanded the shots to all adults in the last week.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration decided Friday to open up booster shoots to all adults. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had to agree before the new policy became official and approved the expansion late Friday. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky endorsed a recommendation from her agency’s scientific advisers that — in addition to offering all adults a booster — had stressed that people 50 and older should be urged to get one.