Maryland Elections Officials Petition for ‘Hybrid' Voting in November

A system involving mailing ballots to all active voters and offering early in-person voting was suggested by local officials

By The Associated Press

Primary election day brings out voters in Maryland
Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images

FREDERICK, MD – JUNE 2
Barbara Christie, Same Day Registration Judge, seated, Barbara Dodge, Provisional Judge and Marc Mitchell, Chief Judge help Hannah Jacobs, reflected in the plexiglass shield, cast her ballet during the Primary Election at the William R. Talley Recreation Center June 02, 2020 in Frederick, MD.
(Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Local elections officials in Maryland have told state leaders they are best prepared to hold a “hybrid” election in the fall amid the pandemic with both voting by mail and more in-person voting centers than during the primary.

In a letter Friday to the governor, legislative leaders and top state election officials, the Maryland Association of Election Officials suggested a system that would involve mailing ballots to all active voters, the Baltimore Sun reported.

The local directors also suggested offering in-person voting at all pre-established early voting centers in each jurisdiction across the state, starting Oct. 29 and continuing through Election Day, according to the Sun.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Maryland held its primary mostly by mail with limited in-person options. Problems were reported including long lines at polling centers, ballots mailed fewer than two weeks before the election and incorrect dates on ballots.

“While we acknowledge there were some problems with implementation of the primarily vote-by-mail June 2, 2020, primary election, valuable lessons have been learned and there is adequate time to remedy those issues before the general election,” the association wrote.

The directors urged state officials to make a final decision by July 10 about how to carry out the election.

