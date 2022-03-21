Maryland

Maryland Donates ‘Critically-Needed' Ventilators to Hospitals in Ukraine

The donation of 50 Astral portable ventilators was made through the Paul Chester Children’s Hope Foundation, a Maryland grassroots organization

By Clara Garcia

Maryland is donating dozens of ventilators to front-line hospitals in war-torn Ukraine, Governor Larry Hogan announced Monday.

The donation of 50 Astral portable ventilators was made through the Paul Chester Children’s Hope Foundation, a Maryland grassroots organization that provides medical and surgical care to people in developing countries, the governor’s office said.

The “critically-needed” machines will assist the treatment of adults and children injured during Russian forces’ invasion of the European country, which entered its 26 day on Monday.

politics Mar 20

More Than 90% of Ukrainians Believe Their Country Will Win the War; Zelenskyy Warns of WWIII

Mariupol 7 hours ago

As Mariupol Hangs On, the Extent of the Horror Not Yet Known

Ukrainian refugees 1 hour ago

Ukrainian Refugees Speak of Bombs, Half-Empty Cities, Hunger

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

“The State of Maryland continues to stand in solidarity with President [Volodymyr] Zelensky and the people of Ukraine,” Hogan said in a press release. “We are proud to make this donation to help save lives and aid the Ukrainians in the fight against Russian aggression.”

The machines were set to depart the U.S. on Monday and should be arriving at medical centers throughout Ukraine later this week, the governor's office said.

The exact number of casualties from the Russia-Ukraine conflict is not clear. At least 925 civilians, including 75 children, have died and over 1,496 have been wounded in Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a release. Nevertheless, the actual figures are believed to be much higher.

This article tagged under:

MarylandUkraineRussia-Ukraine War
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us