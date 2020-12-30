Maryland Doctors Are Struggling to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

Non-hospital based physicians across Maryland are growing frustrated as they are struggling to find information about how they can get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Dr. Shannon Pryor, president of the Maryland State Medical Society, said the organization has been deluged with inquiries from community physicians who are trying to find information about when and how they and their staff will receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Each of Maryland’s 23 counties is creating its own blueprint for distribution of doses.

Dr. Annette Pham, president of Montgomery County’s Medical Society says her organization has also received many inquiries from community physicians over the last few days.

“I think it's been people looking on social media, seeing that our physician colleagues in Virginia and D.C. are already getting vaccinated," she said.

She said the vaccination process is now moving forward. Montgomery County received vaccination information this week, and physicians started making their appointments.

It’s not only non-hospital based physicians who are trying to get vaccinated.

Dentists in Maryland are also scrambling for information about how to get vaccinated.