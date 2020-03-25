Maryland Districts Waiting to Hear If Schools Will Open Next Week

Maryland school districts say they are waiting to hear from the state whether the two-week closure implemented to slow the spread of coronavirus in the state will be extended.

Schools are scheduled to be back in session on Monday, March 30, as of Wednesday morning.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam this week directed school buildings to close through the end of the academic year.

The number of coronavirus cases in Maryland continues to grow even as students stayed home. On Monday, March 16, 37 cases were diagnosed in the state. On Wednesday, the state reported that the number had risen to 423 cases with four deaths.

A Montgomery County Schools employee tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Tuesday. They did not develop symptoms until after school was suspended.

Montgomery County Schools said they are planning for an extension in case it's the course of the pandemic requires it.

"We just have a lot of things that we don't know and we can't know right know," Superintendent Jack Smith said at a remote meeting of the Montgomery County Board of Education on Tuesday.

Not everyone is following Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s order to close some businesses and keep crowds to 10 people or fewer. News4's Scott MacFarlane reports state police reports show a flurry of violations.

Monifa McKnight, deputy superintendent of Montgomery County Public Schools, said that during the emergency closure from March 16-23, teachers were not expected to work but many checked in with students anyway.

Changes to the official school calendar are already in the works.

Montgomery County Schools have actively been preparing a long-range continuity of learning plan, which would allow students to continue learning even when school buildings are closed. Online tools, TV, telephone and hard-copy packets are under consideration for all students.

Prince George's County school administrators were also awaiting guidance from the state on continued closures, news partner WTOP reported.

“Our buildings and buses have all been cleaned, and they are ready to receive children, once the governor and our state superintendent has deemed it possible for them to return,” Goldson said, according to WTOP.

School officials also said they are assessing whether students have the technology to effectively learn from home and are planning to distribute devices if needed.

The DC-Area Coronavirus Outbreak in Pictures