Maryland Deputies Apprehend Man With Machete

The man fled into a wooded area but was eventually apprehended and taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, a news release said

By The Associated Press

Handcuffs
Ilkay Dede/EyeEm via Getty Images

Deputies in Maryland have apprehended a man who is facing charges after he was seen walking through a neighborhood waving a machete.

The Frederick County County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that deputies were dispatched to a neighborhood in Urbana Friday night after the man was spotted.

He fled into a wooded area when approached but was eventually apprehended and taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, the news release said.

“It should be recognized that the deputies used very good judgement and great restraint in the use of force used to apprehend the subject, this could have easily turned into a deadly force situation," Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said in the news release.

Unspecified charges are pending, according to the sheriff's office.

