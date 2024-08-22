Maryland delegate comments on viral ‘childless cat ladies' moment during Oprah's DNC speech

Maybe you watched it live; maybe you saw it later on social media.

But if you saw Oprah's speech at the Democratic National Convention, you may have wondered: What did the cameraperson seemingly have against that one random woman in the crowd?

Tens of thousands of people seemed to agree with one user on X, who commented on the DNC "taking a page from Wendy Williams' cameraman" when they cut to the crowd as Oprah cracked a joke about "childless cat ladies."

It turns out the woman in the crowd wasn't actually a random choice. But to fully understand why one Maryland delegate suddenly became the face of "childless cat ladies" at the DNC, we have to backtrack a bit.

I’m screaming at the DNC cutting to this random woman when Oprah made a “childless cat lady” comment. taking a page from Wendy Williams’ cameraman lol pic.twitter.com/uzBV6f0luN — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) August 22, 2024

During her surprise appearance, TV host Oprah called for unity regardless of background in the United States.

"Despite what some would have you think, we are not so different from our neighbors," Oprah said. "When a house is on fire, we don't ask about the homeowner's race or religion. We don't wonder who their partner is or how they voted. No, we just try to do the best we can to save them."

She then continued with a quip at the expense of Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance.

"And if the place happens to belong to a childless cat lady, well, we try to get that cat out, too."

The use of the phrase "childless cat lady" was a reference to comments made by Vance in 2021 during an interview with Tucker Carlson. Vance stated in that interview that "childless cat ladies" have "no direct stake" in political decision-making.

Vance came under fire as those comments resurfaced, with celebrities and other politicians criticizing Vance for his take and for his stances on reproductive rights and healthcare.

But those watching the DNC on Wednesday raised eyebrows for a different reason, when just as Oprah made her joke, the camera cut to a woman standing with the Maryland delegation -- implying she was a childless cat lady.

Had that been a random woman, it would have been a sticky moment.

But, as it turns out, that woman wasn't just a delegate for the state of Maryland for the DNC -- she is also Maryland State Del. Teresa S. Woorman, who called herself a childless cat lady when she was sworn into her seat in the state legislature.

Woorman took to social media as the clip of Oprah's speech went viral, emphasizing her stance against the Republican ticket.

Also- funny enough I recently got appointed to a legislative seat. And I got sworn in to the Maryland House of Delegates last week and I referred to myself as a childless cat lady during my remarks. But I’m in good company, @taylorswift13 @Oprah. 💙💪🏼🐱 #voteblue — 💫Teresa S. Woorman🦄 (@Teresa_Saavedra) August 22, 2024

"Damn right this childless cat lady is 100% disgusted by J.D. Vance in general and 100% behind @KamalaHarris and @GovTimWalz!" Woorman said in a social media statement. "Also I may be childless but I do hope that’s not a permanent condition, thanks!"

Woorman went on to explain the context behind the video.

"Also- funny enough I recently got appointed to a legislative seat. And I got sworn in to the Maryland House of Delegates last week and I referred to myself as a childless cat lady during my remarks. But I’m in good company, @taylorswift13 @Oprah. 💙💪🏼🐱 #voteblue," Woorman said.

The Maryland Democratic Party also took to social media to add context.

That’s our amazing Delegate @Teresa_Saavedra!



Check out her response to JD Vance 👇 https://t.co/z7uKuKlv5B pic.twitter.com/8GNw0KWhpx — 🗳 Maryland Democratic Party🗳 (@mddems) August 22, 2024

"That's our amazing Delegate @Teresa_Saavedra!" the message said.

Woorman was sworn into the Maryland state legislature just over 10 days ago, on Aug. 12. She's a Mexican immigrant, as her page in the House of Delegates directory states, and went to elementary through high school in Montgomery County before attending the University of Maryland in College Park.

She now represents District 16, part of the county where she grew up, and is a member of the Health and Government Operations Committee.