Maryland Death of Kennedy Family Member Is Ruled an Accident

Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and her 8-year-old son Gideon drowned in the Chesapeake Bay earlier this week

By Associated Press and NBC Washington Staff

Authorities in Maryland say that the death of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean has been ruled accidental after she drowned in the Chesapeake Bay.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner made the determination on Thursday. An autopsy is still pending for her 8-year-old son, Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean.

Authorities had found the bodies of the mother and son earlier this week after the pair’s canoe was found overturned last week.

McKean was the daughter of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend and David Lee Townsend. She was also the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy.

McKean’s husband wrote in a Facebook post that the two were playing kickball on Townsend’s waterfront property when the ball went into a cove. They tried to retrieve the ball in a canoe and somehow got pushed into the open bay.

