Maryland courts warn of jury duty payment scam

Maryland courts are warning people about scam calls to collect jury duty fines.

In a jury service alert, the state's District Court said scammers often impersonate law enforcement officers and court officials. They threaten jail time for victims if they miss jury duty and insist that the victims pay a fine to avoid legal action.

"Jury Duty Phone Scam Alert: Maryland Courts, Sheriff’s Offices, and Jury Offices do not call citizens to get payment over the phone for a fine for missing jury duty and they do not take payments through a machine for missing jury duty,” @MDJudiciary tweeted in June.

Jury Duty Phone Scam Alert: Maryland Courts, Sheriff’s Offices, and Jury Offices do not call citizens to get payment over the phone for a fine for missing jury duty and they do not take payments through a machine for missing jury duty. Read more here: https://t.co/6Xr9aPwH0q pic.twitter.com/99D7uuU1I2 — Maryland Judiciary (@MDJudiciary) June 16, 2023

According to the alert, a scammer’s phone number may show up as if it is from the Sheriff’s or court’s phone because it has been manipulated to look that way.

When the scammer calls, they may ask for money through a cash app, Zelle or with a store bought "money pack."

“The caller may ask the person to go to the Sheriff’s Office and turn themselves in after they go to a grocery store, Walmart, or CVS to purchase a “money pack” – a type of prepaid credit card and to call a specific phone number and read off the number on the money pack card for the payment to be made and the fine to be settled, " the court said in the alert.

Maryland's District Court said the state will never request a payment over the phone for failure to appear for jury duty.

If jurors get this type of call, the courts recommend hanging up and not providing any information.