Maryland Courts Move Into New Reopening Phase

Maryland courts are moving into a new resumption of operations phase.

The Maryland Judiciary will move into the fourth phase of its five-phased COVID-19 plan on Monday.

The clerks' offices in the circuit courts and district court locations will be open to the public for all matters. However, the number of people may be limited to achieve COVID-19 social distancing requirements.

COVID-19 health protocols remain in place in all courthouses and Judiciary buildings statewide. That includes the wearing of masks, no-contact temperature checks, a verbal or written COVID-19 health questionnaire and social distancing.

The fifth phase of full operations is scheduled to resume on April 26, including jury trials.