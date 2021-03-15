Maryland

Maryland Courts Move Into New Reopening Phase

By Associated Press

Shutterstock

Maryland courts are moving into a new resumption of operations phase.

The Maryland Judiciary will move into the fourth phase of its five-phased COVID-19 plan on Monday.

The clerks' offices in the circuit courts and district court locations will be open to the public for all matters. However, the number of people may be limited to achieve COVID-19 social distancing requirements.

Local

restaurants 8 hours ago

Virginia Restaurants Rebound After COVID-19 Restrictions Lifted

Wharf 9 hours ago

Wharf Diner Leaps Into Frigid Washington Channel to Rescue Boy

COVID-19 health protocols remain in place in all courthouses and Judiciary buildings statewide. That includes the wearing of masks, no-contact temperature checks, a verbal or written COVID-19 health questionnaire and social distancing.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The fifth phase of full operations is scheduled to resume on April 26, including jury trials.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MarylandCrime and Courts
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us