Maryland Couple Arrested Linked to Armed Robberies in Several States: Police

A couple from Gaithersburg, Maryland, allegedly linked to several robberies in at least six states has been arrested, police said.

Rickley J. Senning, 32, and Jesann L. Willis, 35, were apprehended on Dec. 2 in Washington, D.C.

Senning was charged with multiple counts of armed robbery, first-degree assault, and felony use of a firearm in relation to incidents that occurred in Montgomery County. He allegedly robbed a bank while out on bond in an assault and gun case, police said.

Willis has outstanding warrants out of Virginia and Florida, authorities said. It wasn’t immediately clear what charges she faces.

Senning brandished a revolver while robbing a 7-11 store in Derwood and an Essex Bank branch in Rockville on Oct. 12, police said.

Senning was arrested later that month, on Oct. 30, in an unrelated incident. He allegedly assaulted a Rockville City Police Department officer and was found with a gun. Senning is a felon and was charged with felony possession of a handgun, police said. He was released on a $550 bond the next day.

Senning robbed a PNC Bank in Potomac while out on bond, police said. Authorities said he left the scene in a white Honda SUV that had been stolen from a house in Flager Beach, Florida.

Detectives identified Senning as the suspect for the 7-11 and Essex Bank robberies and police obtained a warrant for his arrest on Nov. 8.

Senning and Willis were detained Thursday after the SUV was located in D.C. He had a gun at the time of the arrest, authorities said.

Police believe the couple is connected to robberies that took place in at least six states from October to December of this year. Further details weren't immediately available.

In a statement, Montgomery Police thanked Flager Beach Police for their assistance with the investigation.