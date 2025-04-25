Maryland commuter bus workers strike against contractor, suspending operations

About 120 transit workers went on strike against contractor Martz Gold Line Thursday morning, demanding higher wages after contract negotiations fell apart.

In a statement to News4, the Maryland Transit Administration said it's “monitoring the labor dispute” and Martz will suspend operating services Friday. Those on strike include charter bus drivers, mechanics and custodians.

“We want a fair contract, just fair money. That’s why we here,” Lidia Martinez said.

The Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 689 — which represents the workers — claimed unfair labor practices and the company wasn’t bargaining in good faith. The union also claimed the company’s wage proposals were not enough.

Raymond Jackson, the president of ATU Local 689, said Martz drivers are some of the worst paid in the industry

“We have been in negotiations with this company for a while, and it seems like the only thing the company wanna do is work backwards,” Jackson said. “They’re going in the wrong direction.”

When asked how long he thought the strike would last, Jackson replied “as long as it take.”

“As long as it take for this company to get the message that working class people, not just here but around the country, we've had enough,” Jackson said.

Martz operates out of an industrial area in the Tuxedo neighborhood in Prince George's County. The company offers charter trips and bus service for commuters by picking them up in lots in the region. Many who rely on the service are federal workers, who President Donald Trump’s administration ordered return to in-person work full-time.

The strike started Thursday at 4 a.m. and has already impacted commutes in D.C. At one of the pickup spots near the U.S. Capitol, no bus came for the 1 p.m. pickup Thursday.

At the picket line, workers said they also want better health care benefits and 401(k)s.

Driver Chanti Middleton said the strike is necessary for progress.

“I feel great,” Middleton said. “It seems like, to me, a change is going to come with us being out here.”

The MTA said alternative service on the MARC train is available for certain routes, and conductors will honor the commuter bus monthly passes, 10-trip and CharmPass tickets. The agency said some bus routes will operate on alternative service, and riders should check the MTA’s website periodically for updates.

