Maryland carryout employee shot and killed man during robbery, police say

The shooting occurred at Oriental Express on Marlboro Pike on Thursday. Customers told News4 the longtime business is run by a family

By Jackie Bensen, News4 Reporter and Andrea Swalec

An employee of a carryout restaurant in Capitol Heights, Maryland, shot and killed a man who was robbing the restaurant and assaulting employees on Thursday afternoon, authorities say.

Victor Rios Rubio, of Capitol Heights, was the man who died, Prince George’s County police said. He was 27.

Officers responded to Oriental Express in the 5200 block of Marlboro Pike at about 4:40 p.m. Officers found Rios Rubio with gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead.

“The preliminary investigation revealed an employee shot the decedent as the decedent was robbing the restaurant and assaulting employees,” police said in a statement Friday.

No customers were inside the business at the time of the shooting, police said.

Customers told News4 the carryout in a small strip mall has been in business for about 20 years and is run by a family.

Resident Arslan Raja said the owners are his neighbors. He described them as quiet, hardworking people and said he’s concerned about crime in the area.

The gun used in the killing was recovered. Police are in touch with the State’s Attorney’s Office as the investigation continues, police said.

A security camera could be seen near the carryout's cash register. Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

