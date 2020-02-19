Local
Maryland

Maryland Bill Would Ban Plastic Carryout Bags

The bill would bar stores from giving out plastic bags and require a charge for other carryout bags

By Associated Press

By Associated Press

plastic bags
Getty Images

Plastic carryout bags would essentially be a thing of the past in Maryland if a bill in the General Assembly gathers enough lawmakers’ votes.

The bill would ban plastic carryout bags at the “point of sale” next year in July.

It would also require stores to charge customers a 10 cent fee per “durable” carryout bag — like paper bags. Retailers would keep the money.

Local

Home Improvement 4 hours ago

4 Home Decluttering Tips From a DC-Area Professional Organizer

Virginia 5 hours ago

New App Can Be Used for Toll Payments on Virginia Highways

The goal of the bill is to encourage bringing reusable bags to stores and to limit overall waste.   

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MarylandEnvironmentPlastic Bag Ban
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate School Closings Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech First Read — DMV Community Project Innovation Harris' Heroes
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us