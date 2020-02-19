Maryland Bill Would Ban Plastic Carryout Bags

Plastic carryout bags would essentially be a thing of the past in Maryland if a bill in the General Assembly gathers enough lawmakers’ votes.

The bill would ban plastic carryout bags at the “point of sale” next year in July.

It would also require stores to charge customers a 10 cent fee per “durable” carryout bag — like paper bags. Retailers would keep the money.

The goal of the bill is to encourage bringing reusable bags to stores and to limit overall waste.