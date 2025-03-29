Maryland AG's office releases shocking footage of crash that killed mother of 2

One month after a Maryland mother was killed in a crash on East-West Highway, a close friend is demanding justice.

Investigators say Esmeralda Montoya died after she was struck by a driver who was trying to get away from police.

Loved ones say the 33 year old mother of two was on her way home and waiting for a bus when she was hit.

"She had her whole life ahead of her," said Rosemary Ascencio, a friend of Montoya's. "A daughter is gone, a mother is gone, a friend is gone…"

Exactly one month after Montoya's death, Ascencio -- her good friend and softball teammate -- fought tears and demanded justice.

"I think that’s probably what hurts the most," said Ascencio. "That you walk out of your house and you expect to come back home, or you run an errand or go to the grocery store, you know, you expect to… you say bye to people all the time, you say 'oh, I’ll see her kids tomorrow, see her family…'"

Montoya died on Feb. 28.

According to loved ones, the 33-year-old was waiting for a bus on East-West Highway near 23rd Ave. when she was hit by a car. Investigators say the driver was trying to get away from police when he struck the mother of two.

"She was a friend to everyone, extremely loyal and one who was always willing to help," Ascencio said. "She always thought about living, always wanting to get ahead, always wanting what was best for her daughters."

Earlier this week, the Maryland Attorney General's Office Independent Investigation Division released dashcam video of the traffic stop that lead to Montoya's death.

In the video, the Lincoln can be seen speeding off just after 10 p.m. Moments later, the video captures the fatal impact.

Officer Carlos Flores' bodycam captured the dramatic moments after the deadly crash.

Hyattsville police say Warren Leonard was behind the wheel. The 23-year-old had an outstanding warrant for second-degree rape, and officers say they found a gun with an extended clip in the car.

Leonard was taken into custody on a weapons charge.

“I don’t think that there is a way to forgive something like this," Ascencio said.

The full five minute video is too difficult for Ascencio to watch. She says, in the four weeks since the crash, loved ones haven't heard anything about Leonard facing charges for Montoya's death.

“We want justice and we demand it," Ascencio said.

Montoya leaves behind a husband and two daughters, 16 and 8 years old. She also leaves behind her family in El Salvador, who she supported, and a devastated softball community.

"This person knew what they were doing and made poor decisions in life, and those poor decisions came to impact our community [and] her family," Ascencio said.

While they continue their push for justice, Montoya's teammates say the upcoming season, which starts in April, will make for a difficult next few weeks.