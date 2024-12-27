Maryland AG launches investigation after man dies in custody

The death of a man in police custody in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is under investigation by the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General, according to a news release.

The Gaithersburg Police Department received a report about a man causing a disturbance Tuesday night.

Officers found a blood-covered man lying on the ground in front of an apartment building when they arrived about 10:15 p.m. in the 300 block of N. Summit Avenue. Police say he was acting erratically, but the Maryland Attorney General's office did not include specific details.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man then stood up and walked away from the apartment building. Officers then grabbed him and put him on the ground, according to the Maryland Attorney General's office.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

As officers held him on the ground, the man lost consciousness and stopped breathing, the Maryland Attorney General's Office said. Officers provided emergency medical aid until fire and rescue units arrived on scene to take over care. They took him to a hospital, where he died Thursday, two days later.

The man's name has not yet been released. The IID generally releases the name of the person who died and the officers involved within two business days.

Body-worn camera footage is usually made public within 20 business days of an incident, but there may be situations when more time is needed, the Maryland Attorney General's Office said.

The IID previously investigated a fatal vehicle incident in Gaithersburg last May.